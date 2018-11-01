Make A Quality First Inkpression

Brother's refill tank system inkjet all-in-ones are perfect for home or SMEs requiring higher print volumes. Enjoy superior quality and efficiency. Every time.

November 1, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today’s busy, entrepreneurial world, smart users need a smart design when it comes to home and small workgroup printing and document management. Brother’s products work side by side with you and your team to meet essential daily printing needs, while ensuring the highest level of professional output.

Brother offers you printing without worrying about print costs and expands your print capabilities with professional quality that yields crisp text and brilliant graphics. What’s more, our refill tank system all-in-ones deliver high-impact, vivid colour printing that gets your company noticed.

As your business grows you’ll need to optimise as much of your everyday processes to improve efficiency, increase productivity and stay ahead of the curve.

“Whether you are printing everyday forms and memos or high-impact brochures, reports or presentations, these devices deliver results your business can depend on.”

Brother’s devices can effectively and reliably keep pace and improve your bottom line. These innovative smart printers can offer your business the following:

Print at full speed

With a document print speed of up to 12/10ipm, Brother machines can speed up your workflow, so you can do more in less time. From printing professional reports to outstanding brochures, you can confidently create powerful business materials that will make the right impression.

Save more with every print

Lower your cost per print with Brother’s ultra-high yield ink bottles. Print up to 6 500 pages in black and 5 000 pages in colour. You’ll also save the environment and running costs, with automatic two-sided printing on the MFC-T910DW that reduces paper usage by up to 50%.

Refill easily and accurately

The Refill Tank Series features a smart design with an embedded, front-access ink tank and a see-through cover. This saves space effectively and makes it easy to check how much ink is left. Fill the ink tanks at the optimised angle of 45º and avoid unnecessary mess and leakage.

Multiplying productivity

The Brother MFC-T910W machine features a 4.5cm user-friendly LCD touchscreen and keypad. This enables you to browse menu options at a glance and easily navigate print settings. You can also print files or scan to a USB device without needing to connect to a PC.

Handle tasks efficiently

Handle a variety of projects with a 150-sheet paper tray adjustable for different paper sizes and a 20 sheet Auto Document Feeder* that allows for convenient scanning, copying and faxing. The multi-purpose tray (MFC-T910DW only) also holds up to 80 sheets and provides support for various paper weights, enabling you to breeze through your print jobs.

Print from anywhere

With flexible connectivity options, our printers are designed to suit all work environments. Plus you’ll enjoy the convenience of printing wirelessly from desktop PCs, laptops, mobile devices or tablets.

*MFC-T910DW and DCP-T710DW Only

Peace of Mind Guaranteed

When you purchase a Brother printer or multifunction centre and our genuine inks or toners, we’ll support you every step of the way with our free three-year warranty commitment.

You do not need to register your product, our warranty is automatic when you purchase your Brother device. With Brother, you can have peace of mind that we are always ‘At Your Side’.

To keep your Brother machine running in optimal condition we recommend using only Brother Genuine Consumables. This will ensure you automatically enjoy our exclusive three-year warranty.

Visit www.brother.co.za