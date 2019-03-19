My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

6 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves Before Looking For Investors

Before approaching investors, the need is to be able to conclusively prove that the product is commercially viable
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves Before Looking For Investors
Image credit: Shutterstock
Global Speaker, Entrepreneur and Author
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the world of start-ups, securing external investments is regarded by many as the ultimate form of success. Many fail to understand the massive implications of taking on additional commitments before having a viable business model. Investment is a means to an end, and not an end itself, and people who set up businesses for the sole reason of “cashing out” or getting bought over, have no right to call themselves entrepreneurs.

One of the most common questions among aspiring business owners, is, “When is an entrepreneur ready for investment?” Here are six questions entrepreneurs must be able to conclusively answer before approaching venture capitalists:

Is the Product Viable?

A viable product or service is something that solves a pressing issue, adds value to the user’s life, improves efficiency, or is more convenient than its alternatives. If the offering accomplishes any of the above, then the product is good. But having a good product is only one part of the equation. The real challenge is to create something that isn’t just good, but that customers are willing to pay for, to the point that it becomes profitable, if not lucrative. Before approaching investors, the need is to be able to conclusively prove that the product is commercially viable.

 

What Do the Customers Think About The Product?

Before looking for investors, first, compile a list of customers whose lives your offering has improved. Customers should always be the first priority, and their grievances, if any, should be addressed satisfactorily, to improve the quality of your product or service. Customer testimonials make for an invaluable tool to prove to investors (and to yourself) that the offering is indispensable enough to people to warrant positive feedback. Remember, customers have their own lives, and the very fact that they’re taking time to express their satisfaction is a sign that you’ve gotten things right.

 

Is There An Effective Marketing Strategy In Place?

The product may have all the secrets of the universe, but if nobody knows what it is, you have nothing. Marketing is a fundamental part of the business and is crucial for generating new leads. So, before seeking investments, one must ensure that the marketing strategy isn’t just effective at acquiring new customers at sustainable costs, but can also be scaled once you have additional financial resources at your disposal.


Does The Business Have A Clear Organisational Structure?

Functioning as a one-man-army is not a long term strategy for any entrepreneur. One needs to invest time and money into developing a second line of leaders to spearhead the company’s day-to-day functions. Before approaching investors, a proper organisational structure needs to in place, where responsibilities, roles, and accountabilities, are clear. The attitude of jugaad needs to be let go of, in favour of a more professional and systematic structure.

 

Is Business Optimised?

While money is very easy to spend, it is extremely difficult to earn. As such, when money is borrowed, taking on the responsibility of making sure it’s spent well, and only when necessary. An entrepreneur must have proper systems and processes in place to eliminate inefficiencies that cost time and money, while simultaneously optimising the use of resources, capital, and labour.

 

What Should an Entrepreneur Plan Do With The Money?

Taking on investment significantly changes the way the business operates. It increases the stakeholders and gives others a say in how an entrepreneur run’s the business. It is therefore imperative to know exactly what is intended to do be done with the new capital well beforehand, and whether or not the pros outweigh the cons. Chasing venture capital without any plan for the future is the equivalent of a dog chasing a car, with little idea of what to do once they actually catch it.

Investments are necessary to take the business to the next level, but they’re not a guarantee of success. Thus, before taking on investments, it is crucial that an entrepreneur first creates a business worthy of investing in.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

This Couple Raked a Fortune from Expensive Rides & Aromas

Entrepreneurs

Learning from Entrepreneurs' Experiences: What Investors Want?

Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs