Spoil Yourself And Book Your Stay At Constance Aiyana

Set in the fragrant Pemba Island along the 2000 years old Indian Ocean trade route, Constance Aiyana is where you surrender to your senses and the beauty of Pemba, with 30 magnificent villas all facing the turquoise lagoon.

July 4, 2018 4 min read

If picturesque, warm and exclusive are the prerequisites for your memorable honeymoon, mini-moon even babymoon, then search no more, Constance Aiyana in Pemba, Zanzibar is the destination for you.

Pure and chic, Constance Aiyana has been designed and built around the concept of simple materiality and consummate craftsmanship. Born from the vision of Ashok Sungkur, renowned Mauritian landscaper who fell in love with the island of Pemba, Constance Aiyana is an invitation to escape. Local artisans took eight years to create it, using only locally-sourced materials – an approach adopted by Constance Hotels & Resorts to ensure that all of its properties respect and integrate into their environments.

The architecture, high ceilings, pastel white colours, luxuriant vegetation and gardens, traditional building materials come together perfectly and melt into the sublime natural décor of this paradise. The lobby and reception overlook the sea with large open areas ensuring a free flow of wind, air and energy. Simplicity and sensuality is what make Constance Aiyana so special.

Pemba Island is reachable via ferry or a small Cessna aircraft; and then a 90-minute road transfer to our properties’ location on the extreme northern edge part of Pemba island on the Ras Kigomasha peninsula. Constance Aiyana offers an isolated retreat complete with all the luxuries and the service you’d expect of a five-star resort – minus the commercial trappings that tend to go with such destinations.

In addition it overlooks a marine reserve, where commercial fishing is not allowed. The water is shallow close to the shore, and then it drops off to the deep Pemba Channel, between the island and the mainland. The resort’s boat is available if you want to go on an outing.

Highlights of your stay

The ever-present rhythmic sound of sea

Discover Pemba island still untouched, raw and pure

Reconnect with nature and experience a land rich in life and uninhabited space

30 beachfront villas to choose from - ranging in size from 90m2 to the largest 250m2.

Bird-watchers, nature lovers, daring divers and adventure seekers, come discover the fragrant Pemba Island where one can indulge in a memorable sensory holiday. If you feel adventurous, there is always a rejuvenating spa treatment... The healing, cleansing element of water is a prominent feature at Aiyana, especially at the Maji Spa - “Maji” is Swahili for water. Set in a serene garden, the spa has five treatment rooms and a hydro. Our skilled therapists team will soothe your stress and rejuvenate your body and mind.

More about the Constance Hotels and Resorts Group

The Constance Hotels and Resorts Group owns and manages a number of luxurious island destinations, made up of 5-star Resorts: Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius), Constance Ephelia (Seychelles), Constance Moofushi (Maldives), Constance Tsarabanjina (Madagascar) and 5-star deluxe Hotels: Constance Prince Maurice (Mauritius), Constance Lemuria (Seychelles), Constance Halaveli (Maldives) and Constance Aiyana (Pemba, Zanzibar).

Distinctive elements for these hotels and resorts include magnificent locations with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world; distinctive architecture and design; warm hospitality; completely personalised guest experiences; gastronomic excellence matched by internationally recognised sommeliers; Constance Kids Clubs at all hotels and resorts; complete wellness and rejuvenation with USpa by Constance; and some of the most beautiful natural diving locations in the world (PADI and CMAS are available at all hotels). Constance Belle Mare Plage, Constance Prince Maurice and Constance Lemuria Seychelles on Praslin all have 18-hole championship golf courses.

