Company Post South Africa

We Want To Invite You To Join Us On The Hi-Q Journey And Become A Franchisee

As the leader in the tyre replacement and service industry, we are invested in providing our network with the tools needed to thrive and grow in an ever-challenging market.
We Want To Invite You To Join Us On The Hi-Q Journey And Become A Franchisee
Image credit: Hi-Q
Brand Publisher
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vital Stats

This is an invitation to all innovative entrepreneurs who are seeking new and exciting opportunities – here’s your chance to become part of a winning team.

As the leader in the tyre replacement and service industry, we are invested in providing our network with the tools needed to thrive and grow in an ever-challenging market.

The Hi-Q Way

  • Hi-Q’s been voted the 1 tyre retailer by South African consumers in the Ask Africa Icon Brands Survey from 2010 – 2017.
  • Over the years Hi-Q has established itself as ‘the one you can trust’, with customers, the network and suppliers.
  • Hi-Q prides itself on first-class service, a multi-product/multi-brand offering as well as ground-breaking product innovations such as TyreSurance on all tyre brands.
  • Hi-Q has an extensive network of over 130 franchisees
  • Hi-Q has the support of the Goodyear value proposition.

If you are looking to join a new franchise and you share Hi-Q’s values and vision, please get in touch.

