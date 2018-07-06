We Want To Invite You To Join Us On The Hi-Q Journey And Become A Franchisee

As the leader in the tyre replacement and service industry, we are invested in providing our network with the tools needed to thrive and grow in an ever-challenging market.

July 6, 2018 1 min read

Vital Stats

Call: +27 11 394 3150

+27 11 394 3150 Email: wynand_loubser@goodyear.com

Website: www.hiq.co.za

This is an invitation to all innovative entrepreneurs who are seeking new and exciting opportunities – here’s your chance to become part of a winning team.

The Hi-Q Way

Hi-Q’s been voted the 1 tyre retailer by South African consumers in the Ask Africa Icon Brands Survey from 2010 – 2017.

by South African consumers in the Ask Africa Icon Brands Survey from 2010 – 2017. Over the years Hi-Q has established itself as ‘the one you can trust’ , with customers, the network and suppliers.

, with customers, the network and suppliers. Hi-Q prides itself on first-class service, a multi-product/multi-brand offering as well as ground-breaking product innovations such as TyreSurance on all tyre brands.

ground-breaking product innovations such as on all tyre brands. Hi-Q has an extensive network of over 130 franchisees

Hi-Q has the support of the Goodyear value proposition.

If you are looking to join a new franchise and you share Hi-Q’s values and vision, please get in touch.