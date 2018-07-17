Digital Options With Olymp Trade – Online Trading Made Simple

Remember that communicating with others makes progress easier, so feel free to share with your fellow-traders any time and increase chances of your success!

July 17, 2018 6 min read

Innovation in trading - is gain without pain possible?

In our modern age, trading has helped a lot of people earn handsomely. However, originally it was a complex exercise, involving a considerable investment of time and financial resources to understand the market. That has restricted its acceptance among people who wish to trade but have a busy schedule and limited budget.

The problem seems to have been solved to a great extent with digital options - a special form of a financial instrument. While it requires relatively less time to learn, it also reduces the risk exposure, which accounts for the growing popularity of digital options.

With this type of trading, your investment amount doesn’t have to be equal to the underlying asset’s market price. So, even if the minimum price of a stock index unit is $100, you can take an exposure of just $1 on this.

A platform, which has achieved loyalty of over 16 mln. customers, despite being a late market entrant, is Olymp Trade. The company provides particular ease of use and a comprehensive educational kit, so we will use this example to explain how digital options work.

Olymp Trade - a closer look at digital options

This type of trading requires an investor to anticipate the price movement of the underlying asset in a short term. On the Olymp Trade platform the asset range includes currency pairs, commodities, cryptocurrency, various stock indices and some individual stocks.

A trader would then need to place an “Up” or “Down” call relative to the strike price, without having to bother about how far the price would move. You are also required to specify the time limit for keeping the trade open – it is called expiration time, and could last from 1 minute to several hours.

Since there is no need to gauge the extent of movement, analysis of parameters like where to put ‘stop loss’ or when to book profit is not necessary – and this makes the process so much simpler.

Profitability per each trade is always known beforehand, and with Olymp Trade it may reach 80-90%. Another essential point is that a trade could be sold back to the market, if the trend behaviour contradicts your forecast. This flexible approach allows to recover some of the invested money, if it’s not possible to lock in profits.

Developing a strategy that works

Since options is only intraday, fundamental analysis has almost no relevance. As a result, most of the trading happens employing technical charts. Yet, you cannot ignore the opportunity to trade based on news flow, which could actually generate higher returns than technical analysis.

So, even if you are not connected with, say, Australia but sudden floods have caused huge supply disruption in the country, you could place a ‘Down‘ trade on AUD. However, one needs to be careful when analyzing the news. For instance, even if the employment figure is higher than last month, the currency could lose sharply – in case it is lower than expectations. Conversely, even if the GDP growth is negative, the currency could see a rebound if it has survived the crisis with minor damage.

The other benefit of news-based trading is that you can earn multiple times with the same news or insight. For instance, if you think dollar is going to rise substantially over the next few hours due to Fed’s move, you can place an ‘Up’ trade with a five-minute time frame.

After this trade has expired, you can put another trade with the same ‘Up’ position if your judgment has turned out correctly and you still expect the price trend to continue.

Introducing cryptocurrencies

Another asset class that has gained lot of limelight recently is cryptocurrencies. They are highly volatile – and this is tricky on one hand, but lucrative on the other. Olymp Trade gives you an opportunity to trade in crypto while keeping your risks limited.

Using Olymp Trade for crypto saves you the hassle of opening another account, which is usually time-consuming and involves several verification processes. More importantly, you would have to disclose a lot of personal information, which may not be very attractive proposition because the crypto-industry is still evolving.

As for reliability and security, which is vitally important in trading (no matter crypto or traditional assets), Olymp Trade can guarantee it all – the company’s activities are supervised by the International Financial Commission.

The chart below gives an idea of Bitcoin price movement on a typical day. One can see clearly that there is sufficient volatility in the price to make money here.

While you cannot own or store crypto with Olymp Trade, you can certainly earn from its price movement. The platform offers a dozen different cryptocurrencies to trade, including the top ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the returns generated for this asset class vary substantially: from 10% to 80%.

You also need to note that these returns keep varying all time through. So, if you traded on an asset generating 80% return at a particular time, please confirm the offered returns when placing the next trade - as it may not be the same.

How can I really profit, if I choose trading options?

We have mentioned different trading methods – from the time-tested assets to the modern-day cryptocurrencies – and it only makes the tip of the iceberg.

In order to understand the process more deeply and start profiting, one should have a systematic approach to learning. But of course your self-study should be based on trustworthy sources. We recommend taking a look at the Olymp Trade’s “Education” section, where one can find well-structured lessons and webinars dedicated to trading.

The platform provides a free demo account, so the users can put their new skills into practice straight away. The benefit here is working with platform features without depositing real money.

Use virtual currency for demo trading, and take as much time as you need before getting ready to open real deals for real profits.

