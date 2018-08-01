Online Learning, Upskilling Employees And Empowering Organisations

Invest in your employees and empower your organisation with the world's easiest-to-use Cloud-based learning management system.

August 1, 2018 4 min read

The power of eLearning

With a laptop, tablet, cell phone and WiFi connection, it’s possible to learn pretty much any skill you want anywhere, anytime.

The internet has opened a world of possibility where business is concerned, and eCommerce is the key to any successful business enterprise. Due to the rapid advancement in technological interventions our world is constantly changing and evolving, and so too is the way we learn.

As a training provider we need to keep our finger on the pulse with changes in the digital world, finding new and creative approaches to learning. With online learning being the ‘In thing’, iSolve Learning Solutions now offers quality online learning training courses at your fingertips.

Expert, on-demand learning

Online-Learning Solutions provides 1000+ high-value, user-friendly eLearning courses hosted in the world’s-easiest-to-use Cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) to enhance the growth of your organisation at an affordable annual subscription.

In addition, you can now establish your own internal corporate university with our virtual LMS software. In fact, it is beyond an LMS. It’s an LCMS (Learning Content Management System) with the technology that converts your Word or PowerPoint files into interactive, SCORM-compliant eLearning courses in seconds.

Our LMS is an invaluable tool to help educators automate all tracking and recording activities and maintain learner records from score sheets, evaluation reports to certificates and much more.

Managers can easily view and manage their team’s required learning course and intervene where necessary. The learners enjoy a clean and intuitive interface with easy access to everything they need to learn and develop their skills.

Administrators can conveniently:

Assign learners courses

Track learner activity and progress

Provide certification on completion.

eLearning is the ideal delivery method for skills training. Companies can develop talent and keep skills current with expert, on-demand eLearning. Learners can progress through the course at their own pace and at a time that suits the company. You can customise courses to make them relevant to your organisation.

Make any changes you’d like to our courses and use them in combination with your own courses. This can include adding your branding, policies, procedures, a message from the CEO, or many other customisation options.

All Online-Learning Solutions courses qualify for Skills Development, Supplier Development and Socio-Economic Development for your B-BBEE Scorecard.

People Development Courses provide a wide range of topics such as a strong foundation of communication, planning, leadership, teamwork, attention to detail, and critical thinking skills, which are essential skills to succeed in the workplace, building relationships and improving productivity with internal and external customers.

Productivity Courses train employees to get their work done timeously and effectively. This focus on efficiency is driving employers to ensure employees have specific skills revolving around popular business platforms. Our eLearning courses cover Microsoft Office, Microsoft Productivity and Google applications at all levels and releases.

Microsoft Technical Courses blend video, text and knowledge checks to help your team build Microsoft technology skills into your organisation’s schedule, at your team’s own pace, and in your own place. No need to spend time and money travelling to a classroom location or adhering to classroom hours.

Online-Learning Solutions Services

1. LMS Installation and Configuration

Online-Learning Solutions will provide you with a complete online learning solution by installing and configuring an LMS that will be fully branded to your company and structured to your requirements.

2. LMS Support and Training

Online-Learning Solutions will offer a great support package for your LMS, ensuring that the system is always fully functioning and the courses are running the most up-to-date versions.

Now you can establish your own internal corporate university to:

On-board employees faster

Upskill your entire workforce

Keep employees productive

Accelerate career development

Develop managers and leaders.

Contact us today for a full demonstration and unlock the door to creative and adaptive online learning.