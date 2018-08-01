Protect Your Business – Let The Right MSP Manage IT Security For You

Don't let IT Security add to your pressures - let the right MSP manage it for you and have peace of mind while protecting your bottom line.

With smaller teams, pressure always mounts and there is seldom enough time in one day to give all areas of a business the right focus. SME owners are required to appropriately apportion their time. Innovation and a commitment to growth are always priorities, along with the areas within a business that seek the most attention or ‘shout the loudest’ — but this should never shift the owner’s focus from the core principle of protecting their business.

IT security intimidations — malware, viruses and threats — are designed to go ‘under the radar’ and often don’t shout until it’s too late. Dispersed focus, along with a lack of appropriate resources has resulted in IT security within SMEs not getting the consideration it requires.

However, considering the constant increase in the number of cyber-security incidents and the damage these cause — especially to reputation — a relaxed attitude towards IT security is no longer a viable option for any SME.

Rectifying this doesn’t need to add more pressure to the list of priorities a SME owner manages. Rather, the situation calls for a reliable third-party investment to take care of the business’ IT security needs. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offering security services that will adequately protect the business and take the worry of IT security on board could be that helping hand. But, outsourcing IT security components of the business requires investment into the right solutions as well as trust.

Therefore, SMEs should seek the services of providers that offer best-in-class, affordable, worry-free and integrated security solutions that pass on the right protection and benefits to their client’s business.

In 2017, Kaspersky Lab launched a specialised MSP partner programme to equip service providers with tools, training and expertise, to become a reliable partner for businesses, including SMEs.

Given the success of the partner programme, Kaspersky Lab is constantly expanding its offering to MSPs, including solutions that fit the profile of what an SME needs to achieve effective protection.

Top benefits of outsourcing your IT security to a trusted MSP

Advice on your organisation’s current security posture, identifying gaps that need to be ‘plugged’

Access to IT security knowledge — MSPs take the worry out of IT security by offering solutions that best meet your IT security needs

Support for adequate protection against the myriad threats continually facing businesses. The right MSP knows how the cyber-threat landscape is evolving and keeps up to date with the latest threats, filtering this into your business operations for effective protection of your sensitive assets.

Kaspersky Lab not only supports the protection of SMEs through the solutions on offer, but it also aims to support and assist MSPs in growing their services to accommodate the needs of the SME market — ensuring all businesses can take the right steps towards effective IT security.

For more information on Kaspersky Lab solutions please visit: www.kaspersky.co.za

MSPs interested in joining Kaspersky Lab’s programme can visit: www.kaspersky.co.za/partners/managed-service-provider