Kick-Starting Entrepreneurial Dreams From As Little As R300

Thanks to the wonders of app technology, a sideline business that takes both little time and money can be created in less than 10 minutes.

August 23, 2018 3 min read

With start-up capital of as little as R300, those with an entrepreneurial spirit can expand their revenue streams and kick-start a side hustle by investing in Fedgroup’s Impact Farming. This crowd-farming initiative enables the asset owners to generate income from selected agricultural products and renewable energy.

Pioneered in South Africa by investment and insurance group, Fedgroup, Impact Farming allows investors to unleash their inner entrepreneur through the unprecedented opportunity to generate an income by owning assets in various farming ventures.

Currently, the choice of assets consists of blueberry bushes, beehives where sustainable honey is produced and urban solar farms that generate electricity. A regular income based on the production of these assets can then be earned.

To kick-start an investment in Impact Farming, entrepreneurs need to download the Fedgroup app, select the asset or mix of assets they wish to invest in and can start by making a purchase for as little as R300. The complete insurance and maintenance, as well as the harvest and sale of the produce are all included in the purchase price.

“We are excited to bring this ground-breaking innovation to South Africa. We believe that Impact Farming will create additional revenue streams for our asset owners and play a meaningful role in the growth of the agricultural and renewable energy sector.

“The beauty of this app, which is the first of its kind in South Africa, is that it can be used to generate extra income while keeping your day job and allow those who want to diversify their investment portfolio a platform to do so,” says Fedgroup CEO Grant Field.