How Partner Elite Helped My Business Grow

David Seinker, CEO of The Business Exchange, talks about his journey with Raizcorp's Partner Elite division and how it contributed to the growth and success of his business.

September 25, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I started out in corporate property but later decided to launch my own business helping entrepreneurs connect with investors. My first office was in a business centre (now one of my competitors) which was extremely full with a waiting list. I realised I could provide what they were offering but add something new and exciting with a networking angle, and so The Business Exchange was born.

When I first started the business four years ago, I approached Allon Raiz and subsequently joined Raizcorp’s Partner Elite programme.

The team at Partner Elite have been very influential from a strategic point of view. We have also received important marketing guidance from Raizcorp in terms of public relations, media exposure and the website, and even the aesthetics of our workspaces. Allon has also given us airtime on his TV show The Big Small Business Show. I have appeared on the show a number of times, and Allon has interviewed some of my tenants which has been a real value add.

Partner Elite has really helped me with business processes, and introduced me to their Flowcode system – a really clever, unique approach to building strategy and creating processes. It’s been very relevant in terms of what the business needs and I am already seeing the benefits.

My journey with Partner Elite has definitely helped me to grow as a person. I have a much clearer understanding of my weaknesses, and how to deal with them and turn them into strengths. When I started on the programme, a key thing that came out of the panel interview was that I wasn’t as good a listener as I could be.

I believe there are many entrepreneurs who don’t listen enough and think they’re always right, and I remember Allon asking me, “Would you rather be right or would you rather be rich?” We’ve done a lot of work on listening and also on leadership skills which is an ongoing process.

When I originally approached Partner Elite for investment, I thought I would acquire a certain sum. Their investment in The Business Exchange, to date, is 22 times what I initially asked them for. They have supported me through my growth and have ensured that, not only did I have the funding, but that I expanded commercially and strategically.

After starting with one business centre, we are about to open our fifth in Mauritius and are looking to expand further into Africa. We now have almost 10 000m2 of property in our portfolio. In terms of staff, we started out with just me and a receptionist but we are now employing 30 people.

Our revenue has grown and so have our profits. The next big development in our journey will be buying property instead of leasing it. That will be a big diversification for us.

I have had – and am having – a great journey with Partner Elite. It has provided me with a platform to test myself, bounce ideas off others and strategise. It has added a lot of value and I don’t think I’d be in the position I am without it. I highly recommend joining Partner Elite if you are serious about your business and you want to grow.

To find out more about Partner Elite, please visit www.partnerelite.co.za.