Getting Into The Markets Is Tough, And This Success Story Is Going Unnoticed…For Now

February 28, 2017 4 min read

There’s a high failure rate when it comes to beginners who first get into the markets. The reason being most beginner investors and traders do not get the proper education in the market or just try to learn it on their own. This could work in many areas of life, but it’s not always the case with the financial markets.

You’ll need to search for a mentor, but there are many out there and it’s hard to pick and choose the right one. There’s one entrepreneur that went from being a teacher in the Webster Central District with a Master’s degree and a massive amount of debt, to a successful entrepreneur, trader, investor and mentor. That former school teacher turned successful trader is Jason Bond.

If you’re looking to start investing, here are some tips and anecdotes from someone who turned his life around and built a successful business around the markets.

It’s Tough Changing From One Field to Trading the Markets

Similar to millions around the world, Jason Bond did what he was told in life and did not really turn to the markets until he was deep into his career as a teacher.

According to Bond:

“I taught for 10 years in a New York state elementary school. I did what I was told. I was the first in my family to go to college.”

Bond also added, “After 10 years, I put our net worth into a spreadsheet, for the first time. I didn’t really even know what net worth was at the time. It came back -$250,000. It quickly hit me that I had no net worth…I could project what I would make across the next 20 years of teaching, and what my wife would make across the next 20 years of teaching. Between student loans, a mortgage, credit cards, personal loans, car loans, all of these things were really weighing us down and did not give us any freedom to live further than paycheck to paycheck.”

He knew he wouldn’t be able to have both financial freedom and enough money to raise a family.

However, Bond was fed up and finally told himself enough is enough, and he knew he needed a drastic change. So he turned to the markets like many others.

Nearly everyone who gets into the markets knows it’s a tough business and going at it alone makes it even more difficult. Like many successful entrepreneurs who get into the markets, Bond had a tough time adjusting. However, he was able to get out the turbulent and harsh road. Today, Bond’s trading style has been proven and battletested, and he’s looking to help out beginning traders and investors who were just like him through mentorship.

If you want to get an idea of Bond’s thinking when it comes to the markets, here’s a look at some of Bond’s ideas.

It goes without saying, it’s best to learn from successful entrepreneurs, traders and investors because they’ve probably made the mistakes you could make

Those looking to get into the markets, like Kyle Dennis did not too long ago, should leverage the knowledge of a mentor. Dennis did just that. He studied hard and was taken under the wing of Bond, and Dennis turned $15,000 to nearly $2 million in returns. He also got a $120K Porsche 911, from Bond, for his meticulous and extraordinary work.

The Bottom Line

Here are just two success stories in the markets that have gone unnoticed. Bond went from being hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt with a job as an elementary school teacher, to a multimillion dollar entrepreneur who leverages his experience in the market to help beginner traders and investors out.

Dennis was just one of the many students and protégés who Bond has mentored, and with the help of Bond, Dennis was able to turn a “small” initial capital of just $15,000 to close to $2 million.