(Watch) No Need To Learn From Scratch

There is one thing every business owner in every industry can be sure of, and that is making decisions. Starting and running a franchise can be daunting and franchisees are faced with a myriad of decisions at every turn.

April 1, 2017 2 min read

Nedbank Franchising – Dalene Rowe, Emerging Payments

Every business has unique qualities based on its specific location, customer demographics and so forth, which means no two franchisees will experience the same business scenario.

It is possible, however, to have a business partner with a network across many industries. At Nedbank we are in the very fortunate position to work with franchisees and franchisors across a variety of industries, which enables us to learn from many business owners and to share our knowledge with all members of the franchise community.

Having an experienced team of specialists is often the key to a franchised business obtaining maximum return on investment as early as possible.

As the Nedbank Emerging Payments and Franchise team we embark on a journey with our clients to co-create solutions that ensure new and existing franchisees are equipped to flourish as quickly and as sustainably as possible.

Understanding customers is critical for any business and we have created a big data analytics solution that gives our franchisees access to data that only a bank has.

We can assure you that the solutions we build give clients what they need to not only grow, but to thrive.

