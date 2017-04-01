How Incubator Project National Gives Your Enterprise a One-Stop-B-BBEE Shop

Turn your B-BBEE compliance spend into investment spend in 2017.

April 1, 2017 3 min read

B-BBEE does not have to be a one-sided redistribution of wealth and power. “There certainly is a way to turn your compliance spend into investment spend. This year we are giving corporates the one-time opportunity to be part of our unparalleled Project National,” says Jack Janse van Rensburg, director of The Investment House.

“Project National is a complex incubation model that provides a one-stop-solution to empower, develop and skill South African entrepreneurs.”

The Investment House’s incubator concept, Business Mastery Program, is designed for “strategic accelerated business serendipity,” according to Janse van Rensburg.

Project National is realised nationwide in multi-industrial hubs, which create a strategic accelerated business serendipity through establishing a complete supply chain, or ‘one-stop shop’ for the public, for large scale tenders and corporates.

The unique benefits for participating enterprises include:

Increased opportunities to be part of complex tenders and contracts

Immediate market access through internal hub usage of each other’s services and products

Increased marketing and sales opportunities through beneficial location strategy (at convenient, easily accessible and visible shopping malls/office parks)

The greater chance of interactions that give birth to new ideas and collaborations

Increased learning and development opportunities through small, medium and corporate business partnership (business skills transfer, mentoring, industry-specific training).

Investing wisely

Project National is an unparalleled incubator concept in South Africa that brings a wide array of business advantages and B-BBEE-ROI opportunities to corporates, who can choose to make either monetary or non-monetary contributions within their B-BBEE spend.

How your B-BBEE compliance spend turns into investment spend with Project National:

1. Create a consistent supply chain

Through your involvement in Project National, your struggle with inconsistent and unreliable supply chains can be over. Project National provides you with suppliers who can supply on demand, in the right quantity, to the right quality and the right price. More control and insight into your supply chain creates better competitiveness for your business.

2. Extend your sales arm into new markets

Project National entrepreneurs provide you with an extended and widened sales arm into various different markets and distribution chains through the development of entrepreneurs acting as resellers of your product.

3. Diversify your product range

Buying and financing assets can be a difficult task, therefore it’s often not possible for companies to diversify their range. Project National’s black owned start-up enterprises are more likely to obtain funding for assets and equipment and can therefore be a great asset to you when becoming a supplier to your company, allowing you to diversify your product range by outsourcing production of new components.

4. Allow for lower imports

It can be hard to compete with Chinese imports on a price and now even a quantity level. While the demand for low quantities and tailor-made products is high, it’s hardly profitable for many big corporates. Project National’s entrepreneurs leave the doors open for you as they are smaller and organisational overheads are lower; making it profitable to manufacture lower quantities.

Be part of The Investment House’s unique incubator concept and see your ROI on your B-BBEE spend flowing.