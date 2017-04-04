How To Improve Your Business Productivity And Efficiency With Help From Tech

Technology and mobility solutions mean that your business can be more agile, productive and efficient than ever before. Here's how.

April 4, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to Avesh Subbiah, Team Product Manager, Voice & Infrastructure at Nashua, there are five key benefits to businesses deploying Nashua’s Voice solutions:

1. Saving Money

The cost of using a VoIP telephone is much cheaper than using a conventional phone. Long distance phone calls are exponentially cheaper when using a VoIP number.

2. Geographic numbers can be ported to the VoIP Service Provider

This means you will be able to cancel all of your services with your current service provider and still retain your numbers. This is also another way to save money and keep all your numbers under one service provider.

3. Complete Mobility

Your VoIP number can be used as an external extension so that you are still able to receive your calls while away from your desk or travelling.

4. Multiple calls can be transmitted over the VoIP line



5. Points of Presence

There are over ten POPs (Points of Presence) around the country, making it easier to connect businesses quickly, efficiently and affordably.

Supporting overall mobility in the workplace

Nashua’s value-added services include video conferencing, virtual fax, boardroom and virtual access. Through these services, Nashua is able to support overall mobility in the workplace. “Workers are increasingly mobile,” explains Subbiah.

“A majority of enterprises are now focused on supporting the growing number of employees who use mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to do their work at the office, at home, and while travelling.

“With services such as video conferencing, virtual fax, virtual boardroom and virtual access, corporate mobility momentum will continue as an increasing number of employees purchase and use their personal smartphones for work-related activities, and a growing number of enterprises support bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programmes to cost- efficiently mobilise their workforce.”

If you want to remain competitive, both as an employer and an organisation, consider the mobility of your workforce. Are you meeting (and exceeding) current expectations?

An essential competitive tool

Mobility has become an important tool in today’s competitive business environment, enhancing operations, employee support, and overall efficiency. Subbiah unpacks why.

“First, the global growth of mobile connectivity is far outpacing hardline connectivity. Mobile is cheaper, more convenient, and more useful, even when landline connectivity is an option. Mobility is increasingly playing a role in improving operational efficiencies, generating revenue and reducing operating costs.”

According to Subbiah, mobility is embraced by employees, making it easier to support, understand and utilise as a tool for maintaining work/life balance.

“The increase in higher performance smartphones, tablets and other devices enabled by 3G and 4G networks, as well as an explosion of innovative applications, makes mobile workforces that have flexible schedules and geographic locations a real and efficient opportunity for progressive companies.”

Mobile technology allows staff to use company data and resources without being tied to a single location. “Consider this,” says Subbiah. “Whether staff are travelling to meetings, out on sales calls or working from home anywhere on the globe, mobile devices can help them keep in touch, be productive and make use of company resources.”

More importantly, mobile IT devices can change the way your company does business. New technologies lead to new ways of working, and new products and services that can be offered to customers. This can make your team more efficient, creative and valuable to your clients.

What do Nashua’s Voice solutions include?

Hosted Cloud Solution VBX (Virtual Branch Exchange) BusinessCall LiTE BusinessCall SME BusinessCall Corporate VAS Business Internet Data.

Get on the mobility journey