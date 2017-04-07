My Queue

Company Post South Africa

Why Fedhealth Believes In The Power Of The SMME Sector

With lower staff numbers, it doesn't make financial sense to create a tailor-made SMME offering.
Why Fedhealth Believes In The Power Of The SMME Sector
Image credit: Bigstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is no doubt that SMMEs hold the power to shape our economy – now more than ever. SMME owners however, face an uphill battle when it comes to providing their staff with affordable medical aid that offers the necessary benefits.

Most medical aids view the SMME sector simply as too risky. With lower staff numbers, it doesn’t make financial sense to create a tailor-made SMME offering.

Until now.

“We believe that SMMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, and they should have access to a medical aid solution that ensures healthy, productive staff without breaking the bank,” says Charlie Matroshe, Head of Fedhealth’s specialised SMME unit.

“We have now created a unique SMME offering that will allow SMMEs access to all the same benefits and value-adds that are normally reserved for big corporates. It is after all just great business sense – the healthier your people, the more productive they are.”

Fedhealth’s Corporate Wellness offering includes a number of exclusive benefits and programmes, most notably:

  • Corporate Wellness Days at the SMME’s premises
  • Sisters-on-Site, where a qualified nurse visits the business on a regular basis to help staff assess and address any potential health risks
  • A dedicated SMME service team.

With the corporate market in mind, Fedhealth is also introducing their Dynamic Hospital Plan and Dynamic Saver options in 2017.

Simply put, these options offer the exact same benefits to everyone, but the member’s monthly contribution is based on their household income.

This means that affordable medical cover is now within reach of employees on every level, without having to compromise on quality or benefits.

Affordability, without compromising quality

“Our options are developed with affordability and quality in mind,” says Matroshe. “From entry-level options that are easy on the pocket and for those who could previously not afford medical aid, to comprehensive cover that will protect any need of every family. In total, we offer 14 options.”

Stronger than ever

With an AA- rating, Fedhealth is also only one of eight open schemes in South Africa to have an AA Global credit rating, a status which has been maintained for over a decade, while solvency is well above the statutory minimum. Furthermore, reserves per principal member are amongst the highest in the open schemes industry. This of course means true peace of mind that Fedhealth is more than capable of looking after its family of members, even in the turbulent modern-day market conditions.

Extras available

If it’s bells and whistles that members are looking for, then Fedhealth can deliver. An exclusive partnership with Sanlam Reality means that being a Fedhealth member also allows you to enjoy up to 80% off on your gym fees, plus loads of other lifestyle savings like discounted movie and dining experiences, flights, car rental and more. All this, from only R170 per month extra.

Fedhealth’s specialised SMME unit is standing by to assist you. Phone Charlie Matroshe on 082 455 8739 or Tshinaiwa Malaka on 083 306 2953 for personalised service to help Fedhealth take care of your work family, affordably.

