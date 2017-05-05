My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Post South Africa

Nedbank Emerging Payments™ Provides Innovative Solutions for Business

Disruption in the financial services industry is evident in global innovations changing the way consumers and businesses engage with each other.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nedbank Emerging Payments™ Provides Innovative Solutions for Business
Image credit: Bigstock
Brand Publisher
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Disruption in the financial services industry is evident in global innovations changing the way consumers and businesses engage with each other. This means we have to work closely with our clients, often collaboratively, to build solutions that are truly meaningful to them. In the dynamic world of franchising this can often mean coming up with simpler ways to help the business get paid or drive new customers into their stores.

The shift towards mobile payments is a huge trend at the moment. Consumers are spoilt for choice with the variety of ways to pay in physical and online stores, and through in-app purchases. We see quick response (QR) codes, contactless payments (NFC) and mobile and eCommerce solutions growing in scale as customers start shifting towards using their cellphones to make purchases.

QR codes have a massive role to play in mobile payments, with transaction information easily stored behind these two-dimensional barcodes, which simply need to be scanned to initiate a payment interaction.

In this regard Nedbank's partnership with Mastercard is showing great growth with the Masterpass™ mobile payments solution.

We also see the concept of omni-channel retail being a big deal, with stores that used to be limited by location, through brick and mortar, now also having eCommerce and potentially app interfaces to connect to their customers.

Alternative lending for business growth is another hot topic. In 2016 Nedbank launched GAP Access™, an innovative offering that enables businesses to access cash advances to bolster their working capital. Instead of monthly lump sum repayments, the advance is reduced daily through a settlement directly from the payments received through the point-of-sale device.

These trends, along with big data and some others, are all key to the evolution of the franchise business in the new digital era.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Post South Africa

Backing You With Smarter Tools

Company Post South Africa

Set Up Your SME For Success With Fibre

Company Post South Africa

Take The Toll Out Of Tax