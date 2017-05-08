Online Study Can Be a Solution for You

The idea that online students are 'not smart enough' or 'lazy' or that they don't get 'real' degrees discourage many people from taking online courses.

The idea that online students are ‘not smart enough’ or ‘lazy’ or that they don’t get ‘real’ degrees discourage many people from taking online courses, making them feel that they need to opt for traditional education that costs a lot of money, and time that they simply don’t have.

Yet, online learning offers a number of advantages – none bigger than the fact that training can take place anywhere and anytime. These advantages include:

Learn whatever you want

The great variety of available online programmes and courses is a huge advantage. It doesn’t matter where you live and what you want to study – you can always find a suitable course that you can study from home.

Convenience

You are not bound to physical class sessions when you study online. All lectures and needed materials are provided via online platforms, which you can easily access from the comfort of your home or office, cutting out travelling time.

Self-paced learning

A self-paced learning system enables students to make progress at any time that works for them to suit their individual needs. For example, if you have to work or take care of children during the day, you can study at night.

Online learning provides further benefits:

Immediate Results and Feedback : Most online learning technologies integrate online quizzes and other tools to evaluate the pace of learning more rapidly.

: Most online learning technologies integrate online quizzes and other tools to evaluate the pace of learning more rapidly. Better Retention : With clever design, user experience, and multimedia, online instruction can provide a richer and more effective learning experience than traditional methods and channels.

: With clever design, user experience, and multimedia, online instruction can provide a richer and more effective learning experience than traditional methods and channels. Up-to-Date Content at a Lower Cost : Knowledge of most subjects continues to grow and evolve, which means that expensive textbooks become unreliable (and useless) in a very short period. The remote delivery of curriculum enables instructors to keep materials up-to-date, and the lower costs over time remove what for some are great obstacles to furthering their education.

: Knowledge of most subjects continues to grow and evolve, which means that expensive textbooks become unreliable (and useless) in a very short period. The remote delivery of curriculum enables instructors to keep materials up-to-date, and the lower costs over time remove what for some are great obstacles to furthering their education. A Better Fit for 21st-Century Businesses: As companies become more globally focused, employees are more likely to work in different places, if not on different continents. Online learning can prepare them better to excel in today’s virtual offices.

The best thing about online learning is that you only need passion for learning and a quick online search to take you to the right course. From that point on, you can be the master of your own education!

Wits Plus offers a range of business-focused online courses for the busy entrepreneur. Studying part-time through Wits Plus further provides the opportunity to study for a degree or a career-oriented short certificate course at Wits University on an after-hours basis, making studying more accessible to working people.