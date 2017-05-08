My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Post South Africa

Online Study Can Be a Solution for You

The idea that online students are 'not smart enough' or 'lazy' or that they don't get 'real' degrees discourage many people from taking online courses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Online Study Can Be a Solution for You
Image credit: Wits Plus
Brand Publisher
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The idea that online students are ‘not smart enough’ or ‘lazy’ or that they don’t get ‘real’ degrees discourage many people from taking online courses, making them feel that they need to opt for traditional education that costs a lot of money, and time that they simply don’t have.

Yet, online learning offers a number of advantages – none bigger than the fact that training can take place anywhere and anytime. These advantages include:

Learn whatever you want

The great variety of available online programmes and courses is a huge advantage. It doesn’t matter where you live and what you want to study – you can always find a suitable course that you can study from home.

Convenience

You are not bound to physical class sessions when you study online. All lectures and needed materials are provided via online platforms, which you can easily access from the comfort of your home or office, cutting out travelling time.

Self-paced learning

A self-paced learning system enables students to make progress at any time that works for them to suit their individual needs. For example, if you have to work or take care of children during the day, you can study at night.

Online learning provides further benefits:

  • Immediate Results and Feedback: Most online learning technologies integrate online quizzes and other tools to evaluate the pace of learning more rapidly.
  • Better Retention: With clever design, user experience, and multimedia, online instruction can provide a richer and more effective learning experience than traditional methods and channels.
  • Up-to-Date Content at a Lower Cost: Knowledge of most subjects continues to grow and evolve, which means that expensive textbooks become unreliable (and useless) in a very short period. The remote delivery of curriculum enables instructors to keep materials up-to-date, and the lower costs over time remove what for some are great obstacles to furthering their education.
  • A Better Fit for 21st-Century Businesses: As companies become more globally focused, employees are more likely to work in different places, if not on different continents. Online learning can prepare them better to excel in today’s virtual offices.

The best thing about online learning is that you only need passion for learning and a quick online search to take you to the right course. From that point on, you can be the master of your own education!

Wits Plus offers a range of business-focused online courses for the busy entrepreneur. Studying part-time through Wits Plus further provides the opportunity to study for a degree or a career-oriented short certificate course at Wits University on an after-hours basis, making studying more accessible to working people.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Post South Africa

Backing You With Smarter Tools

Company Post South Africa

Set Up Your SME For Success With Fibre

Company Post South Africa

Take The Toll Out Of Tax