McDonald's to Install ATMs In Some Restaurants

North Canton, Ohio-Diebold Inc. today announced it has teamed with McDonald's Corp. to place automated teller machines (ATMs) in various McDonald's restaurants across the United States. The first 30 D-CashT ATMs will be installed in corporate locations throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Additionally, McDonald's franchise owners will have the opportunity to participate in this program.

McDonald's will pay Diebold a monthly fee for the installation and maintenance of the ATMs. Diebold, for its part, will contribute a portion of each transaction surcharge to the Ronald McDonald House in regional areas as specified by McDonald's.

"Diebold's ATM placement program fits perfectly with our inititative for convenience and ease of use in our restaurants," said Michael A. Flores, regional vice president of McDonald's. "We want each of our locations to be able to provide its patrons with the same added-value service of an ATM. Our customers will appreciate the ability to access cash on-site, which means increased customer service." -PRNewswire

