My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Federal Agency Announces Direct Loan Program To Help U.S. Franchisors And Overseas Franchisees

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC-Filling a gap in long-term financing for the franchise industry, George Munoz, president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), announced that the federal agency that sells investment products to U.S. businesses would help small-business franchisors expand by extending direct loans to overseas franchisees.

"As the American economy becomes more service-oriented, the practical effect of this change will be to enable U.S. franchises to take root in countries that have traditionally lacked the capital to make their stores work. In effect, OPIC is helping democratize the spread of global capital so that both U.S. companies and prospective overseas partners can benefit," said Munoz. "The only requirements are that the U.S. franchisor be a small business under OPIC's guidelines and that the franchisor be significantly involved through a franchise agreement, the use of the franchisor products, management systems or trademark usage."

OPIC's traditional approach to providing direct loans has been to offer them to companies with 25 percent U.S. ownership or significant involvement of a U.S. company in the transaction. Only small businesses can receive OPIC direct loans. By the updated approach, if the significant involvement standard is met and the U.S. franchisor meets the small-business test, the finance department of OPIC will consider extending direct loans to foreign enterprises that do not have U.S. ownership. OPIC defines a small business as having per annum sales of less than $250 million or, for individuals and entities without sales, a maximum net worth of $67 million.

"OPIC has had a long and fruitful relationship with the franchise sector," Munoz said. "OPIC support has enabled several U.S. franchises, such as fast-food restaurants and hotels, into markets from Latin America to Russia. Today's change will open the doors into countless more markets in the developing world for U.S. franchisors."-OPIC

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.