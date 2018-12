<I></I>

October 9, 2000 1 min read

mmmarvellous mmmuffins franchises, which celebrated its 20th anniversary just last fall, has been re-named mmm Specialty Bakery & Beverage Co. As current leases come up for renewal, the condition upon renewal will be to redesign the store, including the signage, to become a mmm Specialty Bakery & Beverage Co. All new stores from this point on will be built with the new design.