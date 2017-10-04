Freedom As A Franchise Owner With Less Risk

Franchising could therefore provide freedom to new business owners as a business opportunity, with the following reduced risks.

Over the past two decades South Africa saw an influx of international firms selling franchises, as well as an increase in local ones. The franchise sector provides ideal opportunities for small to medium enterprises and is an effective vehicle for growth. Its importance to the economy is significant, contributing an estimated 13,3% to the country’s gross domestic product. There are more than 800 franchised systems operating countrywide, with over 40 528 franchised businesses employing more than 343 000 people.

Franchises, such as Mugg & Bean and Nandos, are among many South African firms operating around the world. Today, at least 90% of franchises in the country are local firms.

The franchise industry is a money-spinner and those prepared to work hard can benefit. There are many success stories of how people left the corporate world to seek freedom in running their own franchises.

A consideration for gaining freedom could be a standalone business. However, one has to be mindful that businesses are experiencing challenges due to the tough economic conditions in the country and the world. It is also becoming more expensive to do business as a result of increased lending rates, electricity costs, staffing and rental.

Due to the brand’s support structures, it is possible for business owners to open a store without the risk of failure experienced with independent business owners.

Franchisees have the advantage of a turnkey operation without having to blindly set up a store and secure suppliers, which makes franchising a sleek and fast way to set up a business.

With a good support structure and management team, franchisees are able to customise their working hours according to peak and crucial trading times.

With the backing of a recognised and responsible brand, franchisees’ expansion plans are escalated and the probability of becoming a multi-unit business owner improves.

As business owners, franchisees are ultimately still responsible for and in control of their bottomline. The more efficiently and effectively a store is managed, the more profitable the business will be.

Franchisees have more control over their competitor landscape than licensee holders and independent business owners. Most franchise concepts guarantee a certain radius of trading territory, which gives franchisees the advantage of no new competitor entrants within the brand.

Nedbank Business Banking has the following tips on how one can tap into franchising opportunities:

Identify a franchise within your area of expertise.

Raise the capital through own or loan funds – at least 50% personal savings are required to start up the business.

Understand the business and do market research.

Draw up a business plan – without one, no financial institution will understand your vision.

Maintain a good credit history – check the status of your profile through the various agencies as this impacts rental agreements, financial applications and credit for the business.

Obtain financing options from the franchisor.

Get an accountant and a lawyer – financial and legal expertise is necessary, especially with new regulations.

Understand the implications of the Franchise Industry Code of Conduct.

For further information on franchise funding send an email to franchising@nedbank.co.za.