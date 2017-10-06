Are you looking to demystify financial jargon, participate in financial discussions and play an active role in the achievement of your organisation's financial objectives?

October 6, 2017 1 min read

Logistical details:

Venue: Wits Business School, 2 St David’s Place, Parktown

Wits Business School, 2 St David’s Place, Parktown Course dates: 13 - 16 November 2017

13 - 16 November 2017 To Apply click here.

Wits Business School Executive Education presents a four day course on: Finance For Non-Financial Managers.

Who is it for?

Professionals such as lawyers, architects and quantity surveyors; and executives or senior managers with non-financial portfolios who seek exposure to financial analysis and decision making.

How will you benefit?

You will be exposed to the intricacies of the balance sheet and income statement, and how to assess an organisation’s financial health, which will enable you to perform efficient financial planning.

How will your organisation benefit?

By having managers, executives and professionals able to discuss financial matters effectively with financial specialists will ensure that the organisation improves its returns.

What will you learn?

Beyond the analysis of financial statements and the assessment of financial risk you will learn about: