Leading SA Franchise Group Cash Crusaders Continues On Its Growth Path

National franchise group Cash Crusaders continues to show positive growth results despite a rollercoaster economy. The 1,7-billion-rand company saw an impressive 13% year on year same store growth between 2015 and 2016 with figures remaining favourable in 2017.

The company is growing from strength to strength thanks to its recession-proof business model that is built around three profit centres – specially imported new goods, secondhand trade and secured financial lending.

New store openings

The results speak for themselves. This year, the brand opened its landmark two-hundredth store in Soweto (the second store for the area), with ten new store openings following in quick succession including Mayfield Square, Robertson, Raslouw, Vryheid, Tembisa, Parow Station and Lydenberg.

By the end of the year, the total of new stores is expected to reach 214.

Cash Crusaders is South Africa’s largest secondhand retailer - three times the size of its closest competitor- and hasn’t stopped growing yet, with new store openings scheduled well into 2018.

A sure thing for franchisees

The brand is seen as a lucrative business opportunity for franchisees, most of whom own more than one store.

“The investment that the franchisor makes on innovation, research and development ensures we stay ahead of competition, remain relevant in the industry and persist as a strong player over the long term,” says Franchisee Damian Ohajunwa

With a successful track record of more than 20-years, Cash Crusaders is seen as a 'sure thing' business opportunity by potential franchise owners who see to benefit from a proven three-tier profit system and an existing customer base.

3 Customer drawcards

Cash Crusaders’ unique business model incorporates three distinct product offerings, namely private label new goods, secondhand goods and secured loans, all of which translate into good sales figures.

Cash Crusaders’ directly-imported private label goods include home theatre systems, home and car audio, DJ equipment, musical instruments and household appliances. For value-conscious consumers, these quality products present a less-expensive alternative to big brands, a trend that’s becoming more pronounced in South Africa’s tough economic climate.

A reliable business partner

Cash Crusaders unique business model ensures franchisees have the support they need. A highly-experienced team are on hand to offer advice, planning, training and ongoing support from day one. It’s a symbiotic relationship that benefits everyone.

Business owners form part of the Cash Crusaders network, and are equipped with a proven system of operation, thorough training and all the tools needed to succeed. The Projects Department work closely with franchisees, giving them the full beneﬁt of their expertise from day one.

"Set up was assisted greatly by Operational Management who was involved from the get-go, from lease negotiation to build out costings and contractor sourcing. The final quality of workmanship was exceptional," franchisee Christo Burger.

Dedicated to raising the industry

The proudly South African brand is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to be in business for themselves and helping them grow every step of the way.

Cash Crusaders has also shown its commitment to raising and changing the public’s perception of the secondhand industry by advocating honest trading and regulating secondhand trade in South Africa through its association with National Association of Franchised Secondhand Dealers (NAFSHD).

The group is also a member of The Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) and proudly subscribes to the FASA code of ethics and business practices.

“Make no mistake, Cash Crusaders is not just another secondhand business. We maintain the highest standards and ethics, and have gone above and beyond to change the public’s perception of the secondhand trade by proudly demonstrating our honesty, integrity and legitimacy,” says Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegmann.

R300 000 start-up assistance

Cash Crusaders is the only franchise group that offers financial assistance to help entrepreneurs find their feet. If a potential franchisee has R800 000 in unencumbered capital, Cash Crusaders will give them R300 000 start-up assistance to cover initial running costs. T&Cs apply.

“Franchising is our passion, and our network of Franchisees are our family. From the outset, we pledged to partner with entrepreneurs who share our vison – innovative thinkers as committed as we are to building this brand. We want to do business with you and work together to ensure the success and proﬁtability of your business. You’ll soon come to appreciate our “Make It Happen” attitude,” says Stegmann.

