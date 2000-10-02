Face Your Fear Of Objection, Part 2

Find out why it doesn't have to be over when your prospect says no.

October 2, 2000 2 min read

Here are some tips to consider when dealing with objections:

Politely ask the customer to explain the objection in more detail . During the explanation, you or the client may find an answer to the objection. "It costs too much" may turn out to be "I'd need to spread out the payments." "It's not something I need" can become "I'll give it a 30-day trial." Make certain you know exactly what the objection is before you try to overcome it.

. During the explanation, you or the client may find an answer to the objection. "It costs too much" may turn out to be "I'd need to spread out the payments." "It's not something I need" can become "I'll give it a 30-day trial." Make certain you know exactly what the objection is before you try to overcome it. Stress what the client likes . If the objection comes as you're near closing-say, for example, the delivery process takes longer than the customer requires-go back to what he or she liked. Go over the quality, price, color or whatever attributes the prospect is sold on. This brings back the customer's positive feeling about the product or service, and makes the objection seem less important.

. If the objection comes as you're near closing-say, for example, the delivery process takes longer than the customer requires-go back to what he or she liked. Go over the quality, price, color or whatever attributes the prospect is sold on. This brings back the customer's positive feeling about the product or service, and makes the objection seem less important. Compromise. Obviously, price is negotiable . If objections lie elsewhere, make them negotiable, too. If delivery is the problem, ask whether shipments arriving a week sooner would make the difference. If the worry is service, offer your home phone number (as opposed to just your office number). The product seems too complicated? Volunteer to personally install it and tutor the prospect-something you normally don't do. Rather than just combating their words with yours, look for the solution.

. If objections lie elsewhere, make them negotiable, too. If delivery is the problem, ask whether shipments arriving a week sooner would make the difference. If the worry is service, offer your home phone number (as opposed to just your office number). The product seems too complicated? Volunteer to personally install it and tutor the prospect-something you normally don't do. Rather than just combating their words with yours, look for the solution. Ask for less. A classic objection is that the prospect is happy with his or her current supplier. Harder to argue against: The prospect does business with a competitor-and it's his sister-in-law. You're probably not going to take all their business away from these type of competitors. Instead, ask for a part of it. Tell the individual you're not asking them to drop their current supplier but that you want a chance to prove you're good-maybe even better. Point out that it can be smart to have more than one company supplying a product or service. Remember, it's never a good idea to knock a competitor.

