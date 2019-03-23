My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: : Xiaomi Sold Record 118.7 Million Smartphones in 2018

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
1 min read

Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week.

  • Software-as-a-Service firm, Freshworks, has launched its first  ASEAN office in Singapore,with an aim to increase customer engagement.
  • Despite a market decline, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi shipped 118.7 million smartphones last year.
  • Vietnamese ride-hailing application FastGo will launch in Singapore next month as the startup looks to expand in Southeast Asia.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Toyota to Land a Car on the Moon

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Quick Run Through of Women's Special Week

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Singapore Boosts Startup Funding