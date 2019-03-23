Friday Flashback: : Xiaomi Sold Record 118.7 Million Smartphones in 2018
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
1 min read
Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week.
- Software-as-a-Service firm, Freshworks, has launched its first ASEAN office in Singapore,with an aim to increase customer engagement.
- Despite a market decline, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi shipped 118.7 million smartphones last year.
- Vietnamese ride-hailing application FastGo will launch in Singapore next month as the startup looks to expand in Southeast Asia.