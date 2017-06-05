How To Make A Good Impression

There are few things in the business world that are scarier than delivering a presentation, yet there are few that are as important.

June 5, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vital Stats

Website: www.wits.ac.za/part-time

Tel: 011 717 9510

011 717 9510 Email here.

Twitter: @witsplus

There are few things in the business world that are scarier than delivering a presentation, yet there are few that are as important.

The workplace is getting more competitive in today’s business environment. It is no longer enough for you to have the necessary capability to do the job, you should also be able to talk well, write well, and present yourself attractively to your superiors.

Presenting information clearly and effectively is a key skill to get your message or opinion across and, these days, presentation skills are required in almost every field. Even if you don’t need to make regular presentations in front of a group, there are plenty of situations where good presentation and public speaking skills can help you advance your career and create opportunities.

Presentation skills are useful in the following workplace or professional circumstances:

At interviews, as the interviewer or interviewee

At meetings, face-to-face or in conference calls

At networking functions, meeting new people or getting to know ones you have met before

Speaking to colleagues and staff

Delivering a presentation to clients detailing a technical topic or selling a product

Presenting at conferences

Speaking at large internal meetings

Speaking with suppliers and clients

Presenting training – and so on.

Many people are terrified when asked to present their first public talk, or even to present to their co-workers, but these initial fears can be reduced by good preparation which will also lay the groundwork for making an effective presentation.

Developing presentation skills and giving an effective presentation is not an easy matter. Some people may be born with presentation skills but you should remember that presentation skills can also be learned and developed further when it is being practiced regularly.

The new Wits Plus short course, Technical Presentation Skills, offers practical training and is facilitated by world-class speaking coach, Ian Bratt.