My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

shepreneurs

Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra Backed Dating App Bumble Forays Into India

American entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd chose India the first country in Asia to launch Bumble, where women break the ice
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra Backed Dating App Bumble Forays Into India
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

How a low moment in life can transpire you to a new empowered journey has been the story of Bumble. The dating app launched in India last year in December with an active user base of around 45 million. Bumble’s expansion in India was led with the support of actor Priyanka Chopra. International tennis star, Serena Williams, who starred in the company's first-ever Super Bowl ad #InHerCourt, will join the organization as an investor and active member of the Bumble Fund. 

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the American entrepreneur made India the first country in Asia to get Bumble. Running a separate fund for female founders, Whitney also started a venture fund and has so far invested in almost a dozen startups. Sharing more on her startup’s journey, Herd says, “What got me here was my struggle against a patriarchal society, which I faced throughout my relationships in all walks of my life.”

She realized men hate when women message first and that’s where Bumble wanted to inspire and empower today’s generation of women. As per her, the hardest and the most rewarding part of the journey has been that she could show that there is a room for change. “It is about changing the way women feel about how they should connect, that is why we do what we really do,” shares Herd.

About her investor and advisor, Chopra, she says, “I had the opportunity to sit next to Priyanka Chopra at a dinner. They were speaking about why I am doing bumble, what’s the message, mission and vision. That excited her and she said let’s take it to India together.” Bumble came to India with a lot of customizations like empowering women to sign in with just the first initial, focusing much more on security and safety of women. Bumble is available in more than 160 countries around the world. The dating app has done well in several countries. The 100 people team at Bumble is all set to make a change by letting women be incharge of their love life.

(This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019