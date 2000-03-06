Testing the Web Waters

Launch your site then figure out what works for you.

March 6, 2000 1 min read

I've always felt the best thing about building a Web site is the flexibility of the Web, which allows you to experiment as you go to see what works best. I'm not the only one who subscribes to that philosophy.

"Use the 'launch, listen and learn' method. It's more important to get the Web site launched with some functionality and listen to user feedback [than to launch a perfect site from the beginning],"says Glen Lipka, CEO of Koko Interactive, an Internet developer that provides business-to-business solutions for companies seeking to do e-business. "It's a myth that users won't come back if they didn't like the first introduction," Lipkin adds. "Launch early and make your users part of the feedback process; they are the perfect focus group."

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.