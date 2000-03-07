Check That Name, Quick!

Before you register that name, make sure it doesn't belong to someone else.

March 7, 2000 1 min read

You're about to set up your Web site and you want a great domain name--that is, www.yourcompanyname.com, or something pithy, catchy and clever. If you haven't already reserved that perfect name, be prepared to find out it's already taken by someone else. I sometimes spend hours trying to see if domain names are available and then registering the ones I like on a registration site such as Register.com. The basic cost of reserving a domain name is $35 per year, but you have to pay for the first two years at once ($70). Before you plunk down your credit card, make sure your domain name isn't infringing on an existing trademark by visiting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Web site to do a quick trademark search.

