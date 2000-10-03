Face Your Fear Of Objection, Part 3

Find out why it doesn't have to be over when your prospect says no.

Here are some more tips to consider when dealing with objections:

Concede the point. Sometimes you won't be able to contest the objection. In that case, go around it: "Yes, there's another very fine desktop publisher in town. They do good work at a good price. I'm good, too, and I can get you what you need faster for the same price. Let me prove it to you."

Give in. Sometimes the objection can't be overcome. But unless it's a one-time sale, you're looking to build a long-term relationship. Understand that the client isn't currently in a position to make a purchase or that your service doesn't match their present needs. Let the prospect know you'd like to help him or her in the future, and stay in touch. Be the person the prospect remembers because you would take "no" for an answer-at least initially.

However, sometimes a prospect is unreasonable. Maybe he or she wants you to cut your price in half. In that case, walk away. Be professional, thank the individual for his or her time, but walk.

Always finish addressing the objection by asking "Does that answer your concern?" This does two things: One, it lets you know whether you've satisfactorily answered the objection. If you haven't and don't ask, the person may have decided to forget the sale. Two, it moves the process along. You've finished with the objection, and you're ready to move on from there.

Don't tell prospects they're wrong, even if they are. Always be polite, even if the objection seems insulting. The objection may seem stupid, but no good will come from arguing with customers

