Mobile Market

An Ode to Mobile Preference – Operating Systems

The elements that drive the mobile phone market in India
An Ode to Mobile Preference – Operating Systems
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thanks to the penetration of data across Indian borders, cheaper smartphones availability and mobile internet plans, the nation’s mobile market has been on a constant rise. According to an EY report, the number of smartphone users in India will reach 650 million whereas the monthly data consumption would touch 18GB by 2022.

Not anymore do people use those rotary dial phones. Irrespective of the age group, smartphones have become the need for each and every individual. From a teenage girl of fourteen to a senior citizen of 60, these little mobile devices have become a necessity for all. Nonetheless, the digitalization of services has uplifted the lifestyle of a common man by enabling access to a plethora of affordable e-services.

The only drawback of technology is its timeline. The soon it becomes the must-have necessity of users, the soon it gets obsolete. Hence, generating an urge for replacement. With mobile consumers changing preferences and choices, smartphones have also evolved and so have the key technological elements that are driving the mobile phone purchase in the Indian market.

Data Security

The recent cases of data leak have contributed to the increased awareness of cybersecurity among tech-savvy customers. Thus, investing in a secure operating system becomes a top priority. According to the ‘Mr Phone trend report 2019: Smartphone Operating System Survey’, iOS is the safest operating system users have come across.

In the active survey of 20,000 users, “Stock android came second with a significant cut of the pie close to 26 per cent. Now, it is mind-boggling to see how at least 26 per cent of people have a false sense of security when it comes to their smartphones and/or are unaware of any possible privacy issues.”

Software Updates

Considering the mobile usage landscape in India, a brand with regular software updates take the crown. Keeping up with the ongoing trends, viruses, cybersecurity essentials and other aspects that make and break the trust of customers in a brand, is the topmost requirement for any mobile company.

“While the first and second spots are occupied unsurprisingly by Google and OnePlus respectively, Nokia has managed to get the third spot and considering that their comeback wasn’t too long ago this is a big achievement,” the report stated. Furthermore, Motorola and Samsung came up as the top two brands with fewer system updates.

Operating System

Consumers are the most inclined towards mobile phones with operating systems having more features and are most responsive. On the feature front, Xiaomi’s MIUI beats Oxygen OS with a comfortable lead of more than 10 per cent. While the Stock Android tops the list of developer-friendly OS, Oxygen OS has been voted as the most visually appealing operating system by the respondents.

For a better understanding of what attracts the mobile users, have a look at the following infographic by Mr Phone:

