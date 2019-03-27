Are We Totally Submitting our Conscious to Machines? #Responsible AI

Technology is merely the mimesis of the human mind. With everything being taken over by machines, is it right to say that even the faculties of the human mind are falling prey to the faculties of machines?

March 27, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology is one of the most heard words of our times and if you are not hearing the word a lot, then you are not really living relevantly in the world. Another aspect of technology which has become an obsession of the world is artificial intelligence. With everything being taken over by machines, is it right to say that even the faculties of the human mind are falling prey to the faculties of machines?

Responsible AI is a term that is wider than the chest of all the technocrats who proudly create new technological innovations. It is a responsibility, a big one, to advance freely and intermittently keeping the conscious intact. And still, sad and baffling scenarios such as security threats, privacy invasion and environmental harm happen as conveniently and comfortably as possible and human beings are unable to do anything more than just mouthing a few words of resentment.

Emotional Quotient versus Artificial Quotient

Technology is merely the mimesis of the human mind. By imitating the human mind, it doesn’t become more powerful than the human mind itself.

Technology is reason but the human mind is something beyond. Sachin Jaiswal, CEO and Co-founder of Niki.ai, says that the relationship between human and machine intelligence should be understood as synergistic rather than competitive.

He says, “Only by developing bots and computers that we can depend on for menial tasks, can we humans elevate our own cognition towards more humane aspects of life such as creativity, joy, curiosity and beauty.” He also adds, “If we don't leverage technology for this reasoning, we may end up as machines ourselves.” According to Jaiswal, it is only by relying on artificial intelligence for everyday mundane tasks that one can avoid losing oneself completely.

He further assured that contrary to the popular belief that machine intelligence will take away our livelihood, human consciousness is and will always be imperative to designing, updating and managing AI.

There is room for another argument as well. Ranjan Kumar, CEO and Founder of Entropik Tech, says that in the last decade, computational advancements have added higher intelligence to machines to an extent that machines can predict all likely human possibilities. He says, “I see emotional intelligence in machines as a pivotal component to have a synergic balance between human consciousness and machine intelligence.”

Synchronizing Technology with Reason

Technology has risen from the origin of reason. And if this fact gets ignored, then every other predicament is definitely set to follow. Sujayath Ali, Co-founder and CEO of Voonik, says, “Creating AI superintelligence systems without understanding the repercussions is outright dangerous. There are a lot of moral and ethical dilemmas where there is no consensus among humans and now AI is allowed to make those decisions.” A clear differentiation with respect to what AI is supposed to do and not supposed to do can help us smoothen many creases in the debate of responsible AI.

Let’s take a domestic example and an international example. Aadhar in India was seen as a path-breaking concept. However, soon it became a bone of contention. Reason? It compromised the privacy of millions of India.

Facebook is facing similar issues. One questions the whole purpose of responsible AI when the privacy and data of billions of people get compromised.