It's All Greek To Me

Resources to help you understand Net lingo

March 9, 2000 1 min read

Does your Web site developer have your head spinning with the latest Internet jargon? When you read an article about the latest industry trend, do your eyes burn from the buzzwords? Then head over to a site such as NetLingo.com, where you'll find easy-to-understand definitions of the strange words and acronyms of the digital economy.

If you want the basic concepts explained in plain English, coming in October is the handy Ebusiness Technology Kit for Dummies by Kathleen Allen and Jon Weisner (IDG Books, October 2000). Then move on to Surviving the Digital Jungle: What Every Executive Needs to Know About eCommerce and eBusiness (Revised) by Jack Shaw with Judy Sperry (Editor) (Electronic Commerce Strategies) to develop your e-plan of action!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.