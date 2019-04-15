My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Mindset

How To Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants To Become Great

Executive coach Erik Kruger wants to be South Africa's top coach and speaker. He's well on his way to achieving his vision because he fosters a success mindset and is focused on learning from the world's top experts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How To Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants To Become Great
Image credit: Devin Lester
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief: Entrepreneur.com South Africa
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vital Stats

Erik Kruger has two goals: To be one of the best executive coaches in South Africa and to dominate the South African – and then international – speaking circuit.

He is already coaching some of South Africa’s top executives and entrepreneurs. How he thinks about success shapes his mindset, daily rituals and how he’s achieving his goals.

These are his insights.

Q: What is the best advice or mantra you live by that has defined who you are today?

The story about the two wolves turned my life around. The short version of the story says that in all of us exist two wolves who are always fighting each other. The first is a bad wolf – he is anger, fear, jealousy, and pride. The second is a good wolf – he is love, kindness, humility, and compassion. The wolf that wins, is the wolf that you feed.

What made this story so impactful at the time was that it made me realise that every decision we make and every action we take feeds one of the two wolves. It means that we cannot be reckless with even the smallest of decisions.

However, over time my view on the story has evolved. I no longer thinking of the two wolves as fighting, nor do I think about them in terms of good and bad. They are both me and they both want me to succeed. So, I integrate them both and show up as a more complete human being.

Q: If you could change one thing in your life – what would it be and why?

As it stands now, I wouldn’t change anything. I have built a solid foundation on which I am iterating and improving every day. However, a change I made very recently that has had a positive impact in my life is to say yes more to coffee dates.

Over the years I have become very good at creating boundaries in my life to protect my time. A few months ago, I decided that I want to increase the people flow through my life and have done exactly that. Business is about the relationships that we build, maintain, and trust. Invest in it.

Q: Do you have a daily ritual that positively impacts your success?

Definitely. The most important part of my day is my morning routine. I wake up at 5am and then go through the routine of making coffee, journaling, meditating, planning my day, and then doing creative work. It sets the tone for the next eight hours of work.

There are two important things about my routine that you should know. The first is that I trust my body to wake up when it’s rested. This means I no longer scold myself if I slip past the 5am alarm. However, I am usually awake before my alarm goes off.

Secondly, I have taken the time to figure out what works for me. I am very creative and focused in the morning, making it the perfect time to write and brainstorm. So, I built my routine around how my energy flows.

Q: What have you come to learn about your how your mindset

That it’s ever evolving and in constant need of maintenance. As a coach I see every day how people battle with the negativity that surrounds us. I take time every morning to programme my mind for the day. This small act prepares me to deal with any negativity or anxiety that might arise during the day.

Q: Do you look to role models and experts to learn from and develop yourself?

Yes. I mostly get stuck on books by psychologists such as Carl Jung and business thinkers like Peter Drucker. We must look to others so we can, as Isaac Newton put it, stand on the shoulders of giants. Many people before us have done some heavy lifting in terms of their thinking and actions. There is no need to start from scratch. We can build on the work they have done.  

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Mindset

Erik Kruger's Lessons in Becoming the Best Version of You

Success Mindset

Use These Simple Exercises to Train Your Brain to Focus on Your Goals

Success Mindset

3 Ways to Become a Resilient Entrepreneur