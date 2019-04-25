My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

3 Steps To Being Proactive With Your Time, Instead Of Reactive

Stop, Drop and Roll – the secret to managing your inbox before you open your emails and derail your day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Steps To Being Proactive With Your Time, Instead Of Reactive
Image credit: Bigstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re at all like me, from the moment you open your eyes in the morning, your mind starts filling up with everything that’s expected of you that day.

These thoughts are probably a mix of personal and professional, of duties and opportunities, of tasks and errands. With every minute that passes, that list gets longer: Who to call, what to set up, what to complete.

Why we never get anything done

Here’s the problem. While you’re gyming, dressing and even commuting you’re adding to the list. And then you arrive at the office, seat yourself at your desk and open your inbox. And that to-do list in your head all but vanishes. 

A long list of priority ‘to-dos’ dissolves into what’s immediately in front of you. Emails have the magical ability to demand your attention right now. 

By the time you shut down for the day and leave your desk, that list has rolled over, again, into tomorrow – a cycle that is likely to keep repeating itself. 

This problem is more serious than you think because, when your head is not clear, you’re not creative or strategic, which is where you need and want to be. Creative and strategic ideas drive business growth. Operational tasks do not.

Sound familiar?

Stop, drop and roll

If, like me, this has become the norm, you may find this technique useful. Let me share with you a simple morning routine that I practice to ensure that I am able to function at my best. No matter where I am in the world, or how much pressure I am under when I get to my desk, I always do these three things: I STOP. I DROP. I ROLL

I Stop

I don’t open my laptop. I don’t get on my phone. I sit quietly for a minute and close my eyes to think. I become aware of my thoughts. The creative and strategic thoughts, as well as more mundane thoughts.

I Drop

My keyboard rests on an A3 planner (but you can use any journal-related media you prefer). I take those ideas floating around in my head and I drop them onto my blank sheet. 

I jot it all down: The appointments, the social commitments, the projects that are due, the financial follow-ups that must be made, the orders and shopping lists for goods, birthdays and anniversaries. Everything. 

Then I throw away the sheet of paper (the information is all in my Inbox, I don’t need notes).

And then I roll

Straight into my day. I begin by allocating time in my calendar for each task, either as a calendar event (preferable) or as a task (second prize). This is crucial because the moment I open myself up to the emails, WhatsApp and other communication that comes at me externally, I risk the self-directed strategic and creative thoughts and activities that are essential to me doing my best work.

If I’m not self-directed and productive, I find myself pulled in every direction other than the one I want to go in. That’s it. Stop (think), drop (your thoughts down), and roll (implement your plan).

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

10 Products Successful Entrepreneurs Need to Increase Productivity

Productivity

Tackle Your To-Do List With This Award-Winning Mac App

Productivity

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity