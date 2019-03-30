American Film Maker and Entrepreneur Paul Xavier's New Documentary Showcases How He Helps Film Students Make Millions

Paul Xavier is an entrepreneur, commercial filmmaker and director whose documentary short film titled ''Film School Revolution'' illustrates how his Next Level Creators program helped fellow filmmakers generate more than $27 million worth of business in 2018

March 30, 2019 3 min read

Paul Xavier started his career in film after quitting what he describes as a “soul-sucking nine to five job” to pursue what he assumed would be a life of freedom and creativity. Instead of a life of red carpets and Hollywood premieres, he almost immediately fell into the trap of being a starving artist and found himself quickly falling into thousands of dollars of debt. He realized that being a creative artist with no business skills made it almost impossible for him to sustain himself. He had to figure out a plan to survive.

The problem, he says, is that film schools have a fundamental flaw. They focus on teaching students how to be creative, while completely ignoring the business skills required to make a living from the arts. These schools can typically take years to complete and cost thousands, even tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to attend, and at the end, students are given a degree, not a guaranteed income.

He knew he had to figure out a way to change that. In a quote from his film, Xavier says, “This social stigma that choosing the life of an artist means choosing a life of instability, truly comes from a lack of understanding.” He knew that he could follow his passion and make a living to support his family. That’s when Next Level Creators was born.

''In 2018 we helped filmmakers and directors make over $27,600,000 in sales for their production companies,'' he noted, adding that this success inspired him to create the documentary short film that explains more about his Next Level Creators program.

The fact that Xavier's program has been so successful came as no surprise to the many people who have completed the Next Level Creators program. Xavier credits the success of his program to following his instincts. By going against popular advice and doing things differently, he has been able to achieve success for himself and his students.

''Since 2015 Paul has helped at least 12 people build multiple 6-figure businesses and, according to him, most filmmakers and directors have it wrong,'' a spokesperson for Next Level Creators noted, adding that instead of focusing on imitating what other successful filmmakers have done, he innovates and provides more value than anyone else in the marketplace today.

Some filmmakers have attacked Paul online, saying that he is too focused only on making money and not focused enough on the art of film. He argues that although the art is important and should be regarded and respected, to most struggling filmmakers the only thing that matters is getting paying clients and using film or photography to make a significant impact in their lives.

Through the help of his program, Xavier helps video creators break out of the oversaturated and highly competitive video production industries. Examples of routine industries film creators often fall into our real estate, weddings and fashion. Part of Paul’s strategy is to help find untapped markets where video production, content retainers and commercial campaigns are massive value-adds.

Xavier continues to enjoy working with production teams, filmmakers and directors specifically to figure out what their vision or dream is for their lives, and then developing the mindset and skills they need to achieve that dream.