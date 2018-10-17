How Mark van Diggelen Pivoted To Create A Global Gaming Platform
"The day you stop getting enquiries about your product, you're know you're on the wrong track," says Mark van Diggelen, CEO of GameZBoost.
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.Mark van Diggelen is the CEO of GameZBoost, they created a white label mobile gaming platform that is currently deployed in 45 countries around the world. In addition, Mark’s mobile gaming tournaments have taken the industry by storm.