My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

The Rise in the Demand of Assistance and Protection Services

The cash rich but time poor Indians need quick assistance with their electronic devices and players in the market have started responding to the demand
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Rise in the Demand of Assistance and Protection Services
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We have seen an exponential rise in the migration of people across India, largely in search of better opportunities in the metros and Tier 1 and 2 cities of the country. This has led to a consequential rise in urban, middle-class, nuclear families with higher disposable incomes. A larger percentage of our urban population today are cash rich but time poor.

A Mobile Frenzy Market

At the same time, people are spending more time on their smartphones, which is understandable given how it has become a gadget which helps us with so much on a daily basis. Simultaneously, both smartphones and the internet have together seen a massive rise in penetration across the country. The share of smartphones as part of the overall mobile market has risen from 21per cent in 2014 to 36per cent in 2019.

All of these factors have meant that consumers today who are cash rich but time poor are looking for services that are centred around convenience and at the same time do not compromise on the quality of the service itself – services that make their lives easier, more comfortable, convenient and make the most of their time. Services that help them do the things they want to without any disruptions to their daily routines.

From smart televisions that provide custom programming through OTT services to smartphone apps that help customers do everything from booking cabs and flight tickets to ordering food and shopping online and laptops that have become indispensable at the workplace, our home appliances, laptops, smartphones and other gadgets have become an indispensable part of our life.

Handicapped Without Devices

While our appliances and gadgets help make our lives far more comfortable and convenient, this dependence has also meant that any loss or damage to these devices disrupts our daily lives making it hard to do the same daily tasks that these devices make so easy.

Getting these devices repaired though is as hard as going about our day without them. The process includes identifying a service centre close to you, getting in touch with them, getting your device to the centre, waiting in line for hours, getting an exorbitant quote, a lack of updates while the device is being repaired and then having to go back to get your repaired device.

While all of this is happening, a consumer is forced to make do without their smartphone, laptop, or any of the home appliances that they rely on the most on a daily basis and find himself an alternative for the number of days the repair takes.

More and more consumers are therefore looking for protection services that go beyond regular warranties, services that help customers handle not only the financial loss involved when our appliances, smartphones or laptops are damaged but also the rest of the stress points that disrupt their daily lives.

Features that ensure customer convenience, handle the leg work involved with a loss, damage or misuse of their appliances and gadgets and the liberty to choose the kind of plan that fits their need have played a key role in building a brand with great review ratings across Google and Amazon and a 1.5+ million active customer base.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

What Stops India from Becoming the Next Tech-Hub of the World?

Technology

This Startup Helps You Keep a Cool Head while Commuting on the Indian Road

Technology

Artificial Intelligence Bringing South Winds to Industry 4.0