News and Trends

Here's All You Need to Know About Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo & Conclave

Franchise India brings you the largest ever Franchise Investment Expo & Conclave in the city of Nepal
Here's All You Need to Know About Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo & Conclave
Image credit: Pixabay
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Franchise India brings you the largest ever Franchise Investment Expo & Conclave in Nepal. The premier exhibition will be showcasing myriad opportunities for international and local franchises from different industries outlining their brand concepts and business operations, focusing on master franchising or unit franchising.

An Opportunity Not to be Missed!

Investors, aspiring entrepreneur and business owners, here is your chance to expand your franchise footprint across borders!

The conclave endeavours to a well-rounded and deep-rooted understanding for what makes Nepal a great business destination and entrepreneurship in Nepal. The conclave will focus on business opportunities in retail business, the business of food service and restaurants, lifestyle and experiential trade and more. There is a stellar line-up of keynotes and experienced franchisees and franchisors leading the conference and sharing business solutions. The conclave will give extensive insight and actionable takeaways with breakthrough sessions aimed at helping business build better, stronger, larger and more profitable organizations.

Why Nepal?

In a tiny corner of the world, enveloped by India and China is a country sitting comfortably and silently is Nepal. The country which is yet to climb the ladder of development is still looking for some acknowledgement from the world. What people and business insiders don’t know is the fact that this small subcontinent is actually a hub of untapped business opportunities.

Asia’s largest integrated franchise solution company Franchise India Holdings Limited is spreading its wings to Nepal.

FIHL is providing a platform for highly evolved prospects, qualified investors and entrepreneurs from across Nepal and delegations from the other parts of the world to meet face-to-face with some of the most accomplished business ideas, attend unparallel Business Summits and Seminars and learn more about Nepal and fast growing SME industry of Nepal. Venture into perhaps a completely new world, with its own business and consumer culture, different language and way of life.

The Conclave

Business opportunities in Nepal will not just be presented but will also be discussed at length. Some sessions will entail discussions on the new roadmap for building business and entrepreneurship in Nepal, what makes Nepal a great business destination, Business opportunities in retail business in Nepal, the health, beauty and wellness business etc.

The event will be held on 15th and 16th May 2019 at Yak and Yeti Hotel in Nepal.

To register yourselves, click here.

