How Dinesh Patel Pivoted OrderIn Into A Successful Food Delivery App

Dinesh Patel shares everything you need to know about App development and starting a tech company in SA.

September 17, 2018 1 min read

Dinesh Patel, founder and CEO of OrderIn, which is a successful food delivery App taking South Africa by storm. Dinesh brought over a working concept from the States and has been fine tuning his App over the past 6 years to be a big player in South Africa. If you have an App or are thinking about developing an App, this interview is not to be missed.