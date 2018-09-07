How Ryan Kahan Pivoted To Make Call Cabinet A Global Success
Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet, has developed award winning software called Atmos which is a cloud-based call recording solution. Ryan successfully moved away from the traditional business model to sell his software on a subscription-based model to get the illusive annuity income. Learn about dealing with businesses in America, trade shows, online marketing and why they had to shift to a subscription model to achieve higher growth.