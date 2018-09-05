How Fritz Pienaar Used His Love Of Mountain Biking To Inspire His Entrepreneurial Journey And Launch The Warrior Race

Fritz Pienaar had 30 large scale endurance and biking events last year, find out his secrets to success.

September 5, 2018 1 min read

Fritz Pienaar pioneered mountain biking in South Africa. After winning three South African cross-country mountain bike championships he started his entrepreneurial journey in a bicycle shop and now owns brands such as the The Warrior Race, SASeeding.org and ADVENDURANCE , which run multiple mountain bike series across SA. Find out why he launched SASeeding.org and why he kept it going even though it wasn’t initially profitable, and why it’s now being used by almost every big event nationally.