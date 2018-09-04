How A Continuous Learning Curve Led Joel Stransky To Launch Pivotal Group And Own 9 Businesses
A tough lesson Joel Stransky had to learn was you can have a really great business concept and great idea and with average people you'll fail, but if you have an average idea with great people you can make it into a raging success. People are vital to success.
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.When Joel Stransky initially launched his business, the Pivotal Group, he planned to be a Venture Capital fund, but since they’ve never exited any of their investments they decided to focus on data. With the launch of POPI they had to pivot again and this time the decided to focus on the more disruptive side of technology.