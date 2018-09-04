How Felix Martin-Aguilar Pivoted To Meet Customer Demand And Made ReWare A Success

Find out how ReWare grew from a start-up to over 200 stores with plans for global expansion, in just 3 years.

Felix Martin Aguilar, CEO of ReWare, shares how they became South Africa’s most trusted seller of certified pre-owned smartphones. With one small business model change they launched ReWare in 2015. They initially partnered with Edcon Group and now they’ve grown to over 200 stores with partners like Massmart and JD Group. Find out how they did it and how they plan to take this innovative business international.