Suits and Sneakers are helping entrepreneurs learn from industry experts and grow their knowledge base. Impello is giving young entrepreneurs a hand up with free space and free education.

September 4, 2018 1 min read

Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers is trying to make a difference by promoting the benefits of informal training to help educate South Africa. Find out how he came to start it, how he thinks we can improve the education system, why he thinks informal education is so important, and what he’s already put into place to improve the education sector.