CEOWise Podcast

How Albé Geldenhuys Founder And CEO Of USN Saw A Gap In A Saturated Market That Became A Billion Rand Business

Albé Geldenhuys started mixing products in his kitchen and grew USN into a billion-rand international business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Albé Geldenhuys, founder and CEO of the supplement brand USN, discusses how he saw the gap in the supplement market, how he grew his international company with no business knowledge and how he started out with no strategy but sales. He goes on to talk about some missteps he made early on while growing the business and how hiring the right people is vital when trying to grow a business.

