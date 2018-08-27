My Queue

CEOWise Podcast

Brian Mills Started New Concept Projects From His Garage, Now It's An International Multi-Million Rand Company

Find out how Brian Mills continues to grow and innovate his business by taking on projects competitors in his sector won't.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Brian Mills started his business, New Concept Projects,  by buying second hand mining equipment, refurbishing it to OEM standard and re-selling it. Now, his business has a focus on building new mills for mines and any other opportunities that come their way. Here you can see how the business evolved, how they found a funding alternative and how they remain competitive through diversification.
 

