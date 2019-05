Brian Mills Started New Concept Projects From His Garage, Now It's An International Multi-Million Rand Company

Find out how Brian Mills continues to grow and innovate his business by taking on projects competitors in his sector won't.

August 27, 2018 1 min read

Brian Mills started his business, New Concept Projects , by buying second hand mining equipment, refurbishing it to OEM standard and re-selling it. Now, his business has a focus on building new mills for mines and any other opportunities that come their way. Here you can see how the business evolved, how they found a funding alternative and how they remain competitive through diversification.