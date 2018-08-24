How Cairo Howarth, President of EFC Worldwide, Launched A Business That Grew An Industry
The EFC lost money on it's first ten events, but now its internationally recognised and a juggernaut of the African mixed martial arts scene. Find out how they built the business up and the tactics they employed to bring it onto the world stage.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.The President of EFC Worldwide Cairo Howarth who, in partnership with his two brothers, has built up EFC to the biggest mixed martial arts brand in Africa. Find out how their approach disrupted the local MMA market before it even got off the ground, and how they grew it into the global force it is today.