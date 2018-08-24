Adriaan Rootman CEO of Luxury Time Offers His Insights Into Starting An eCommerce Website
Luxury Time didn't have a single sale in the first two to three months, but now it's a thriving eCommerce business. Find out what they did, and what they recommend for start-up online businesses.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.CEO of Luxury Time, Adriaan Rootman, runs a successful online business that sell high-end watches at discounted prices. They’ve even started buying and trading second-hand watches, which is a growing industry in South Africa. If you're starting up or running an eCommerce website Adriaan can offer you some helpful tips he learnt through experience.