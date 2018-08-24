Rich Mulholland Reveals His Secrets To Success And How He Plans To Stay There

Rich Mulholland shares his top tricks from start-up strategies to running a successful business and everything in between.

August 24, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Learn from lots of other people, but form your own opinion and stop looking for the next level, look for the next, next, next, next level. We interview entrepreneur Rich Mulholland from Missing Link & 21Tanks, he's a public speaker, columnist for Longevity, blogger, vlogger, and author of his book Legacide and has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Rich Mulholland shares some top lessons on how to find a market, how to measure success and how stepping away was the best strategic move for the growth of Missing Link. He also talks about leadership and what you should look for in the leader of a business and how their alternative offices won and keep winning them clients.

