Executive Education Geared For Industry 4.0

The Johannesburg Business School (JBS) was established in 2017 as part of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Johannesburg.

April 1, 2019 2 min read

JBS offers a range of innovative executive programmes, expertly designed to develop effective, ethical and enterprising African leaders. With an emphasis on contextual intelligence, leaders are equipped to successfully navigate and overcome the complexities of today’s world, while advancing the evolution of the business environment for the benefit of their organisations and society.

All programmes designed and delivered by the JBS are grounded in the African context, with a strong global connection, for disruptors, entrepreneurs and managers alike. Business with purpose and an impact on the community, increasingly part of day-to-day business in Africa, underpins what JBS represents and does.

JBS is built around three pillars:

Delivering world-class business education with a focus on the African context.

Designing programmes geared for Industry 4.0 and the future world of work.

Providing a platform to stimulate and inform purpose-driven business practices towards a collective impact across the continent.

We are authentically African with disruption and innovation at heart

At JBS we believe higher education is vital to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring that Africa becomes ‘future fit’. As such, the JBS partners with entities outside of the conventional business education space, with the idea to innovate and reinvent leadership development and education in an ever-changing business environment.

Our Executive Education portfolio provides managers and leaders with offerings that are relevant to the complex and disruptive nature of work, arming them with the skills to successfully navigate the rapidly changing business environment.

Our programmes are delivered with best in class faculty who encourage critical analysis and thinking, while emphasising contextual intelligence and conscious learning. The aim of our offerings is to advance the evolution of the business environment for the benefit of organisations and society at large.

JBS offers bespoke training programmes aligned to organisational strategic imperatives and people development frameworks. Our short courses are designed to equip entrepreneurs and leaders with functional excellence across the practice of management.

The JBS Masterclass offerings is growing in popularity and is available in cross-disciplinary fields, like Strategy, Marketing, Human Resources, Innovation, Coaching and Mentoring, to name a few. These 3-hour interactive sessions provide delegates with the latest insights and a practical view of shifting trends and their impact on business.

Visit www.jbs.ac.za for more information on upcoming programmes